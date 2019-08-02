Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 605,614 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 41.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 857,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605,614 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $39,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Carnival in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carnival in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Carnival by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Carnival by 337.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carnival news, CEO Arnold W. Donald acquired 22,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $997,321.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.85. 87,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,035. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Carnival had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. William Blair lowered shares of Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Nomura lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Carnival from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.72.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

