Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $32.91 Million Holdings in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 1.39% of Evertec worth $32,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVTC. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 142,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 77,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

EVTC stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,540. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.83. Evertec Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.38.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $122.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.13 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 61.11% and a net margin of 19.44%. Evertec’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Evertec Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

In related news, General Counsel Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $371,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 73,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,843.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EVTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Evertec in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

