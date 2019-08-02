Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Yum! Brands worth $37,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 21.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.81. The stock had a trading volume of 564,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,051. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.23. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $153,482.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,362,479. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 44,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.82, for a total transaction of $4,756,503.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,798,395.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,203,386. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Edward Jones cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.69.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

