Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 664 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $35,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 17.1% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 24.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $103,755,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $232.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on S&P Global from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.70.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.65. The company had a trading volume of 518,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $156.68 and a 1-year high of $262.83.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 325.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

In other S&P Global news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $477,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.44, for a total value of $232,053.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,528.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,312 shares of company stock worth $4,593,028. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

