Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.88. 17,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,838. Riverview Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $178.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

In other news, Director Patricia Eby bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $123,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,554,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,598,000 after buying an additional 117,129 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 427,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 71,939 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 98,321 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 46,407 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $364,000. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

