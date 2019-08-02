Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Earns “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RIO. Investec lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Rio Tinto from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.77.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,893. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Rio Tinto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

