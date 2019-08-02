Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,100 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Investec cut Rio Tinto to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 4,824 ($63.03) to GBX 4,801 ($62.73) in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,300 ($56.19) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,580 ($72.91) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,479.53 ($58.53).

RIO traded down GBX 153 ($2.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,386.50 ($57.32). The stock had a trading volume of 5,611,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion and a PE ratio of 5.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60. Rio Tinto has a one year low of GBX 3,460.50 ($45.22) and a one year high of GBX 5,039 ($65.84). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,777.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 173.14 ($2.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,808 ($62.83), for a total transaction of £336.56 ($439.78). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,025 shares of company stock valued at $18,156,922.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

