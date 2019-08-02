Richland Resources (LON:RLD) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Richland Resources Ltd (LON:RLD) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.07. Richland Resources shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 599,948 shares.

The company has a market cap of $544,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.12.

Richland Resources Company Profile (LON:RLD)

Richland Resources Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and sale of colored gemstones. The company primarily focuses on mining Capricorn sapphires. It holds interest in Capricorn Sapphire project that comprise various tenements covering an area of approximately 494 hectares located in Queensland, Australia.

Featured Article: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Richland Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richland Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.