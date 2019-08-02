Rialto Hits Market Cap of $3.34 Million (XRL)

Rialto (CURRENCY:XRL) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Rialto has a total market cap of $3.34 million and $9,895.00 worth of Rialto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rialto token can now be purchased for $0.0406 or 0.00001227 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, Rialto has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rialto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00267249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.44 or 0.01411316 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000779 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00022470 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00110867 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Rialto Profile

Rialto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,175,558 tokens. The Reddit community for Rialto is /r/RialtoAI . The official website for Rialto is www.rialto.ai . Rialto’s official Twitter account is @RialtoAI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rialto

Rialto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rialto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rialto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rialto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rialto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rialto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.