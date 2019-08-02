Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.67.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of REXR stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $41.73. 626,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,335. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $28.17 and a 1-year high of $42.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.21.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.07%.

In related news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 73,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $2,932,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,989,000 after acquiring an additional 119,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $29,836,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.