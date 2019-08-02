Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

RVNC has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.09.

NASDAQ:RVNC traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $12.19. 4,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,784. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $555.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $30.45.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.31% and a negative net margin of 3,745.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 550.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 13.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

