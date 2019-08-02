Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ROIC. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price target on Retail Opportunity Investments and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $18.01. 1,010,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $72.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.49 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 69.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $20,652,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,668,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,049,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,060,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,060,000 after acquiring an additional 379,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 549,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 292,585 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

