Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Uniqure (QURE)

8/2/2019 – Uniqure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/29/2019 – Uniqure was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/27/2019 – Uniqure was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/12/2019 – Uniqure was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/12/2019 – Uniqure was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2019 – Uniqure had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $81.00.

7/8/2019 – Uniqure was given a new $73.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/5/2019 – Uniqure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

6/15/2019 – Uniqure was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/11/2019 – Uniqure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott.

NASDAQ:QURE traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,366. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 1.05. Uniqure NV has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $82.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 61.67% and a negative net margin of 1,232.30%. The business had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uniqure NV will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uniqure news, Director Philip Astley-Sparke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $381,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,825.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $571,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,925,746.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,020 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Uniqure by 18.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Uniqure in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Uniqure by 64.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Uniqure in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Uniqure in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

