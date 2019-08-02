Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CoreSite Realty (COR)

CoreSite Realty (NYSE: COR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/30/2019 – CoreSite Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – CoreSite Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $111.00 to $103.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – CoreSite Realty was given a new $110.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – CoreSite Realty was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/25/2019 – CoreSite Realty had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2019 – CoreSite Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock traded up $2.29 on Friday, hitting $108.12. 533,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,540. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $82.64 and a 12-month high of $121.64.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $142.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.85 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.44%.

In other news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 1,300 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 2,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $226,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,545 shares of company stock worth $1,799,872. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 36.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 13,254.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 8.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 55.1% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 23,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

