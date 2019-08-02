Rentokil Initial’s (RTO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 415 ($5.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 404.33 ($5.28).

RTO stock traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 438.50 ($5.73). 6,025,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,450,000. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion and a PE ratio of -82.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.01. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 435.30 ($5.69). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 407.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 1.51 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is presently -0.75%.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

