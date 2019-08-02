Renold (LON:RNO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Renold plc (LON:RNO) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $24.00. Renold shares last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 45,682 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renold in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75. The company has a market capitalization of $54.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 29.37.

In related news, insider Mark Harper acquired 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £23,750 ($31,033.58).

Renold Company Profile (LON:RNO)

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered and power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

