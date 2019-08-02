Renishaw (LON:RSW) Receives “Reduce” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their reduce rating on shares of Renishaw (LON:RSW) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Investec downgraded Renishaw to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 3,810 ($49.78) to GBX 3,745 ($48.94) in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) target price (down from GBX 5,900 ($77.09)) on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 3,490 ($45.60) target price (up from GBX 3,423 ($44.73)) on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of GBX 3,693.57 ($48.26).

Shares of RSW opened at GBX 3,616 ($47.25) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55. Renishaw has a twelve month low of GBX 3,510 ($45.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,580 ($72.91). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,926.32.

Renishaw (LON:RSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported GBX 119.90 ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 129.20 ($1.69) by GBX (9.30) (($0.12)).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Renishaw’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Renishaw’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

