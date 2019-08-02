Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MTS Systems were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of MTS Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MTS Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in MTS Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in MTS Systems by 187.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MTS Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.35 per share, for a total transaction of $54,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MTSC traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $57.56. The stock had a trading volume of 56,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83. MTS Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $59.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $233.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MTS Systems Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

MTSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $57.00 price target on MTS Systems and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub downgraded MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

