Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.92.

GS traded down $4.13 on Friday, reaching $207.47. 1,379,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,937. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.24. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.70 and a fifty-two week high of $245.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.45%.

In other news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $671,454.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.