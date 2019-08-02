Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 201 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Dollar General by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $5,252,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 144,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,513,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 327.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dollar General from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dollar General from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar General from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dollar General from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.86.

DG traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.33. 952,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $96.73 and a 1 year high of $145.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

