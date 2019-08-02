Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 4,517 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 283,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,517 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $9,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 40,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $993,000.

Shares of SCHC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,094. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $36.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.54.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

