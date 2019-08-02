Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 319 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGA. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

RGA traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.77. 3,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,393. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1 year low of $127.84 and a 1 year high of $163.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.44.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.06). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

RGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.60.

In other news, EVP Alain Neemeh sold 3,668 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $542,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $470,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

