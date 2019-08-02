Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 13,237 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,237 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF makes up 1.4% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Regentatlantic Capital LLC owned about 1.69% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $21,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXF. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,967,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,441,000 after buying an additional 330,362 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 361,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 21,921 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of PXF traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,910. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $44.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.54.

