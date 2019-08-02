Regentatlantic Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Regentatlantic Capital LLC owned approximately 1.36% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $11,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 202,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,877,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $662,000. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

IWC stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $89.29. 375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,901. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $77.64 and a 12-month high of $110.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.16.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.