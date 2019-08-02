Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $6.77 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $596,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,157,278. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $5,720,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,631.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 815,831 shares of company stock valued at $65,150,090. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

ABT traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $85.66. The company had a trading volume of 293,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,483. The stock has a market cap of $155.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $88.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

