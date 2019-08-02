Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $4.71 Million Stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC owned 0.05% of American Financial Group worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 3,170.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $10,381,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $5,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,413 shares of company stock worth $37,867,543 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,373. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.88. American Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $84.18 and a 52 week high of $115.00.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

