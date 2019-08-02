Regent Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.7% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 26,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC set a $102.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.00. 3,300,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,773,236. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $119.24. The company has a market capitalization of $366.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

