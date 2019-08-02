Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $268.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.87 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Regency Centers updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.81-3.85 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.81-3.85 EPS.

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.77. 82,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,822. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.67. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $70.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

In other Regency Centers news, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $88,314,000. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Regency Centers by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,070,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,675,000 after buying an additional 1,427,645 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,178,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,958,000 after buying an additional 372,002 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 357.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 416,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,138,000 after buying an additional 325,766 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,930,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,661,000 after buying an additional 282,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

