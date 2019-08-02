REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redhill Biopharma Ltd, is an Israel-based specialty biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases and cancer. It offers the following gastrointestinal products in the United States: Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and acute enterocolitis, as well as EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management, under medical supervision, of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes: TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn’s disease; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron; RHB-106; YELIVA (ABC294640); MESUPRON, and RIZAPORT (RHB-103). “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RDHL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $23.00 target price on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Shares of RDHL opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.06. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.40.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative net margin of 561.47% and a negative return on equity of 93.55%. The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 124,072 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 975,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after buying an additional 36,914 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 8.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 65,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

