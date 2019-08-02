Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen set a $24.00 price objective on Redfin and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Compass Point lowered shares of Redfin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a sector weight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wedbush set a $30.00 target price on shares of Redfin and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.53.

Get Redfin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.66. 3,696,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,324. Redfin has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 22.64% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $51,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $88,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,441,418.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $391,100 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the first quarter valued at $1,994,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth $3,750,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after buying an additional 58,302 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Redfin by 376.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 19,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Redfin by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 677,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after acquiring an additional 82,008 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.