Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,500 ($98.00) to GBX 8,100 ($105.84) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.79) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Reckitt Benckiser Group to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 6,300 ($82.32) to GBX 6,900 ($90.16) in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 7,153.89 ($93.48).

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded down GBX 60 ($0.78) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 6,152 ($80.39). The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,440. The stock has a market cap of $43.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is 0.66%.

In related news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah sold 13,701 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,143 ($80.27), for a total transaction of £841,652.43 ($1,099,767.97). Also, insider Andrew R. J. Bonfield acquired 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,290 ($82.19) per share, for a total transaction of £9,183.40 ($11,999.74).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

