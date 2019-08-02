RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 45.29% and a negative net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $44.25 million for the quarter. RealNetworks updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

RNWK stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.53. 59,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,878. RealNetworks has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of RealNetworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RealNetworks stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of RealNetworks at the end of the most recent reporting period. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

