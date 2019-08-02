RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $182.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.13 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. RBC Bearings updated its Q2 2020 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,278. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.03. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $123.50 and a 12 month high of $171.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.30.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Alan B. Levine sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.65, for a total transaction of $75,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $421,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,300 shares of company stock worth $3,300,870 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,592,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 271,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,530,000 after acquiring an additional 129,420 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 196,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after acquiring an additional 78,378 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,469,000 after acquiring an additional 34,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.33.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

