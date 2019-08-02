Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $8,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,365,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,254,449,000 after purchasing an additional 527,708 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,165,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $758,397,000 after buying an additional 284,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,729,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $570,952,000 after buying an additional 186,460 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $549,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,460 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 829.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,129,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $387,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,463.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,514,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,397,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RTN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.34. 762,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,463. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $144.27 and a 1 year high of $210.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.06.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

RTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.80.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

