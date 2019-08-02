Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Rayonier worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at $52,001,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rayonier in the first quarter valued at $26,391,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Rayonier in the first quarter valued at $20,780,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 13.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,920,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,059,000 after acquiring an additional 356,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 561,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 322,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.53. 1,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,020. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.78. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.31 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.71%.

In related news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $326,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,613 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,816.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RYN. TheStreet upgraded Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rayonier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.91.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

