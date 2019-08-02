Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Gap Up to $4.99

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.77, but opened at $4.99. Rayonier Advanced Materials shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 58,697 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on RYAM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rayonier Advanced Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $242.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.66). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 248.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

