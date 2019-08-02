Raymond James Lowers Norbord (TSE:OSB) Price Target to C$40.00

Norbord (TSE:OSB) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Norbord from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Norbord in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Norbord from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.75.

Norbord stock traded down C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$29.27. The company had a trading volume of 287,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,938. Norbord has a 1 year low of C$26.31 and a 1 year high of C$57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.32, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.42.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$632.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$621.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Norbord will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

