Raymond James Increases CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target to $72.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.39 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.26. The company had a trading volume of 110,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,732. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.75.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.01 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 2.15%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.