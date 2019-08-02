Raymond James Increases CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target to $72.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.39 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.03.
CyrusOne stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.26. The company had a trading volume of 110,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,732. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.75.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.
About CyrusOne
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.
