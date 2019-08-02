Raymond James Analysts Give Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) a $85.00 Price Target

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) received a $85.00 price target from Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s previous close.

CIGI has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $72.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.31.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $745.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

