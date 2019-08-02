Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Raven Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

RAVN stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.32. The stock had a trading volume of 885 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,316. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.38. Raven Industries has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). Raven Industries had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $98.18 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Raven Industries by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,598,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,084 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Raven Industries by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Raven Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,994,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Raven Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Raven Industries by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

