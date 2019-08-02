Rare Element Resource (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Trading 2.4% Higher

Rare Element Resource (OTCMKTS:REEMF) shares traded up 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.45, 184,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 130,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33.

Rare Element Resource Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REEMF)

Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and rare earth element (REE) deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming.

