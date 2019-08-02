Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Quidel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Quidel from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Quidel in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.17.

NASDAQ:QDEL traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,178. Quidel has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $77.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.92.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.14). Quidel had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quidel will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $55,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,318.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 21,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $1,258,968.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,676,287.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,752 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,549. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Quidel by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Quidel by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Quidel by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

