Quantis Network (QUAN) Trading 23.5% Lower Over Last Week

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $12,852.00 and $23,475.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantis Network has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00267203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.78 or 0.01430079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00111916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020597 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 5,540,572 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

