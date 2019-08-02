Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. Qualys had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $78.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualys updated its Q3 guidance to $0.52 to $0.54 EPS.

Shares of QLYS stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $83.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,553. Qualys has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $97.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.03.

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $350,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,132 shares in the company, valued at $16,324,733.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $134,865.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,543,053.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,497 shares of company stock worth $5,060,930 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 51.0% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 43.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. FBN Securities started coverage on Qualys in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Nomura started coverage on Qualys in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on Qualys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.06.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

