Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $775.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.98 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 4.31%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Qorvo updated its Q2 2020 guidance to $1.30-1.30 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.25-1.35 EPS.

Shares of QRVO traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,646,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,937. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.87. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $86.50.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Qorvo to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Sunday, May 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Qorvo from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.48.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $118,112.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,525.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 25,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $1,873,264.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,794 shares in the company, valued at $14,634,100.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,573 shares of company stock worth $2,488,757. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 16,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Further Reading: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.