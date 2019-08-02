Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Morgan Stanley

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Qorvo from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.48.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,172. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.93. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $86.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $775.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 25,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $1,873,264.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,634,100.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total value of $224,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,573 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,757 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Qorvo by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 865.9% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.