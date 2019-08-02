qiibee Price Hits $0.0019 (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last week, qiibee has traded down 62.5% against the U.S. dollar. qiibee has a market cap of $817,544.00 and $51,296.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One qiibee token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Coinsuper.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00261712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009399 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.39 or 0.01414729 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00023156 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00110767 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000520 BTC.

About qiibee

qiibee’s total supply is 1,242,352,941 tokens and its circulating supply is 426,031,816 tokens. qiibee’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . qiibee’s official website is qiibee.com . The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com

qiibee Token Trading

qiibee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade qiibee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase qiibee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

