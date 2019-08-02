QChi Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One QChi token can now be bought for about $0.0755 or 0.00000720 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and BiteBTC. During the last week, QChi has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. QChi has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and $165,356.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00268299 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.68 or 0.01409529 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00111017 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020815 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000532 BTC.

QChi Token Profile

QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,338,115 tokens. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi . QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi

Buying and Selling QChi

QChi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

