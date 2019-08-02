Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Corp Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued on Sunday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.77%. The firm had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIX. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $72.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 101.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 30.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

