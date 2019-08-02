Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ FY2019 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AXTA. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 633.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.8% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $12,620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 492,369 shares in the company, valued at $12,427,393.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

